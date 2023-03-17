Sheffield Wednesday team news and predicted XI to face Bolton Wanderers: Star will miss out but 32-year-old is back

Sheffield Wednesday face Bolton Wanderers in League One tonight.

Sheffield Wednesday head into their Friday night clash with Bolton Wanderers looking to extend their club-record unbeaten run to 23 league games. The streak has seen them claim a commanding position at the top of the League One table, sitting three points clear of Plymouth Argyle with a game in hand.

Last time out, Darren Moore’s men claimed a 1-0 win over Portsmouth – their third 1-0 in a row.

As for Bolton Wanderers, they’re enduring somewhat of a sticky patch as they look to hold onto a play-off spot.

Ian Evatt’s side were defeated by Ipswich Town last time out and their poor form has seen them surrender ground to Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United, who will both still hold hope of a late top-six push.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Moore’s pre-match presser provided a mixed update, with a blow to George Byers meaning he will miss the tie. In a bonus though, left-sided star Marvin Johnson will be back in contention after serving his three-game suspension.

While Johnson is back from suspension, Dominic Iorfa will have to sit this one out after being sent off for a second bookable offence against Portsmouth last time out.

The likes of Callum Paterson, Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan and Mallik Wilks are still sidelined.

1 of 10 Who is this former Sheffield Wednesday player? Jack Marriott Sam Winnall Sam Hutchinson Jordan Rhodes

Predicted XI

Dawson (GK)

Flint

Famewo

James

Palmer

Vaulks

Bannan

Adeniran

Johnson

Windass

Smith

It seems highly likely that Johnson will come back into the starting XI, although Jaden Brown could be hopeful after some encouraging performances in his absence. One of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru or Dennis Adeniran will probably replace the sidelined Byers too.

In Iorfa’s absence, there is a chance to shuffle things around. Reece James should be hopeful of a start alongside Aden Flint and Akin Famewo, but Liam Palmer could also slot into the back three while Jack Hunt takes his place on the right.

With options open for Moore, he’ll be hoping whatever side he fields can take all three points from tonight’s clash.