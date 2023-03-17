Russell Martin says Swansea City ace is ‘back’ after injury lay-off

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has revealed that Ollie Cooper is available to face Bristol City at the weekend, with Joe Allen to return after the international break.

Swansea are in dire straits after losing five of their last six games to fall to 17th in the table – eight points above the relegation zone.

The Swans lost 2-1 on Tuesday night away at play-off hopefuls Millwall, after previously losing 3-1 to 3rd place Middlesbrough and 1-0 to 4th place Luton Town. Running the sides at the top end of the table close could be a slim sign of hope for Martin.

There is good news for the Swans, with Martin telling the club in his pre-match press conference, that Cooper is set to return after missing the Millwall defeat, and Allen is nearing a comeback after missing the previous two games.

🗣️ Team news… "Ollie Cooper is back which is great news. Joe will be back after the international break, he’s making good progress." — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) March 17, 2023

Big game ahead…

With Bristol City up next at home in both sides’ last game before the international break, Swansea will be determined not to head into the two week break on the back of four straight defeats.

Martin’s job at the Liberty Stadium has come under severe pressure in recent weeks with the Swans winning just twice in 2023 and sliding down the table. But the return of Cooper is a boost with the 23-year-old registering seven goal involvements in 32 games this season.

A positive result against Nigel Pearson’s side will release the pressure on Martin’s shoulders with Swansea eight points clear of the relegation zone but in the midst of worrying form that doesn’t look out of place in a side fighting for its life.

Swansea host Bristol City on Sunday, with kick-off at 12:30pm and the game live on Sky Sports.