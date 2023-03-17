‘Really in a rut’ – Swansea City v Bristol City prediction: The72

Swansea City host Bristol City in the Championship on Sunday.

The Swans are on a run of six games without a win and have slipped to 17th in the table as a result of that. Russell Martin’s side are in dire need of a turnaround of form because whilst relegation doesn’t seem like a possibility, their form wouldn’t look out of place in the bottom three.

Bristol City are having quite an inconsistent campaign this season and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. Their recent defeat to a strong Luton Town side can’t be criticised much, but their inability to string a few wins together has prevented them from breaking into the top-six conversation properly.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Swansea City like to dictate games and they’ll no doubt be looking to control possession in this one. However, they need to start being more ruthless on the ball and creating better chances for their possession. Martin has huge potential as a coach, that’s clear to see, but it is a slight worry that his sides often go on poor runs of results.

“Bristol City are a danger to most teams in the division. Their attack is strong despite losing Antoine Semenyo in January and they’ll likely be looking to hit the Swans on the counter this Sunday.

“I think this could be a really interesting battle between two teams who are capable of playing some really good stuff. I’m struggling to split them and I do think they’ll cancel each other out this time around.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Bristol City

Luke Phelps

“Swansea City are really in a rut. I think they’re safe from relegation, although that might soon change, and another disappointing performance here will really frustrate an already agitated fan base.

“Bristol City have been a bit of a surprise package this season. They’ve had a very steady season and they’ve been in decent form in 2023, so they’ll definitely fancy their chances in this one.

“This fixture is often a tight one and I think that’s going to be the case again on Sunday. But honestly, I fancy Bristol City to nick it.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 0-1 Bristol City