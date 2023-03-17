Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

QUIZ: Where are these 11 ex-Coventry City players playing now?

byLuke Phelps
17 March 2023
1 minute read
No comments
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Coventry City face Blackpool in the Championship this weekend.

The Sky Blues head to the Seaside to face strugglers Blackpool tomorrow, in what is another winnable game for Mark Robins’ side who currently sit in 9th place of the Championship table.

Coventry City haven’t lost any of their last eight games, but they’ve drawn three of their last four and now find themselves six points outside the play-off places.

And ahead of this weekend’s game, why not try your hand at our latest Coventry City quiz, and see if you can score 100%!

1 of 11

What club does John Fleck play for now?

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Luke Phelps
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0