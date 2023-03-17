Portsmouth loan man opens up on potential permanent deal after Mousinho’s clear stance emerges

Portsmouth ‘keeper Matt Macey has admitted his future remains out of his hands after John Mousinho showed an interest in keeping him beyond the end of this season.

Portsmouth lost loan man Josh Griffiths in January when parent club West Brom opted to recall him to The Hawthorns.

As a result, after youngster Josh Oluwayemi’s brief time as number one, Pompey managed to recruit Macey from Luton Town until the end of the season. The towering shot-stopper has made a good impression since his arrival too, managing five clean sheets in 11 outings for Mousinho’s side.

His displays prompted the Portsmouth boss to say he’d be interested in keeping the ‘keeper beyond the end of his loan too.

After Mousinho’s comments on his interest in a permanent deal for his services, Macey responded while speaking with Andrew Moon of BBC Radio Solent Sport. He said:

“It’s always positive. It’s such a ruthless game and unpredictable – contracts aren’t always that long. It’s nice to know that you’re wanted like any player would say.

“There’s so much still out of my hands I honestly can say I don’t know what the situation will be,” he added.

“What I can say is that I love it here, I love playing here, I love playing for the manager. But with football there’s so much out of your control when you’re owned by another club and still under contract.

“That’s a discussion that will have to happen at the end of the season because there’s still so much up in the air.”

Time will tell…

As touched on by Macey, it’s not as though he’s a player out of contract at the end of the season. His Luton Town deal runs through until the end of next season, so his future is still firmly in the hands of his parent club.

Given his limited action since arriving at Kenilworth Road, he looks as though he’ll be better off elsewhere if regular game time is what he wants. Macey could get just that with Pompey, with Mousinho clearly an admirer of his abilities.

With talks sure to take place over the summer, it will be interested to see just how the former Arsenal youngster’s situation pans out amid Mousinho’s desire to hold onto him.