Mark Robins reveals Coventry City injury blow with 26-year-old out for the season

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has revealed that Kasey Palmer will be out for the rest of the season with injury.

Palmer was substituted off against Sunderland back in February with his problem since diagnosed as a hamstring tear which has left him sidelined since.

The 26-year-old had played 29 games for the Sky Blues this season, netting three goals and two assists whilst deployed in midfield, on the wing and up front.

Robins’ side have climbed to 9th in the table and remain six points off the play-off places with Palmer’s form in the side playing a key role. But in the Jamaican international’s absence, the Sky Blues have drawn two of their three games.

Speaking to Coventry Live ahead of their trip to relegation-threatened Blackpool, Robins was asked for an update on Palmer with him unable to give a positive one, he said:

“Kasey won’t be available. He will be next season now, which is a blow.

“He’s having loads of work done. He’s not needed any surgical intervention, he’s having some injections to the scaring to help the healing process but the tendon was damaged significantly enough to warrant that it needs time to heal.

“So when you are looking at a ten week period, or a six/seven week period – I mean from the Stoke game we have six weeks left, so really we have limited time to get him available. So it’s just the unfortunate timing of the injury really.”

Blow for the run in…

Palmer’s unavailability is a big blow to Robins and the remainder of Coventry’s season, with the 26-year-old playing a key role up until now.

Robins’ injury problems have now worsened heading into their final game before the international break with Callum O’Hare and Jamie Allen also out injured, leaving the attacking midfield role with sparse options.

Palmer will now ultimately miss the run in as they try and finish in a Championship play-off spot for the first time since their promotion back to the second tier.

The busy schedule until the end of the season sees the Sky Blues face Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough who are currently 5th and 3rd respectively, whilst also taking on Watford who are currently level on points with them.