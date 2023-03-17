John Mousinho reveals Portsmouth’s stance on rumoured interest in Luton Town, Oxford United target

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has confirmed he’s aware of Dan Agyei’s success with Crewe Alexandra but said they’re not ‘taking a huge amount of interest’ as it stands.

Portsmouth were among the sides linked with a move for Crewe Alexandra talisman Agyei in a report from Football League World earlier this week. They’re rumoured to be alongside Luton Town, Oxford United, Exeter City and Salford City in eyeing the striker.

The links come amid a fine form for Agyei at Gresty Road. He’s managed 12 goals and three assists in 35 League Two games, making for the most productive season of his career to date.

Agyei played at Oxford United alongside Mousinho, and the now Portsmouth boss has opened up on the links with his former teammate.

As quoted by The News, Mousinho confirmed that the former Burnley man is someone they aware of but added there’s not ‘a huge amount of interest’ at the moment. He said:

“I played with Dan at Oxford for a number of years, and he has good pedigree. He did pretty well for us over the years and he’s had an excellent season, probably his breakout season, at Crewe.

“He’s not a player at the moment I’m taking a huge amount of interest in, but we know what he’s doing at Crewe. At the moment he would just be one of those among a number at that level we would be aware of. Anyone who is scoring that amount of goals we would look to monitor.

“It’s probably because of my connection with him at Oxford, but he’s not someone we’re actively targeting at the moment.”

On the move?

While it remains to be seen if the Portsmouth links develop into anything serious over the upcoming summer window, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Agyei is on the move before the 2023/24 campaign.

As touched on before, the 25-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career thus far and with his contract expiring at the end of the current campaign, it seems highly likely that he will head for pastures new rather than pen a new deal with the Alex.

If he does move on, it seems Agyei won’t be short of options, but we’ll have to wait and see if Portsmouth are among them.