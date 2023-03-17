Injury updates on Luke O’Nien and Amad Diallo ahead of Sunderland v Luton Town

Sunderland host Luton Town in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Sunderland welcome promotion hopefuls Luton Town to the Stadium of Light tomorrow. It promises to be another tough outing for the Black Cats who’ve lost four of their last five in the league, with their last outing being a 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United in midweek.

Tony Mowbray has had some key players sidelined throughout the campaign, and in the game v Sheffield United, Luke O’Nien was forced off later on, whilst Manchester United loan man Amad Diallo has missed the last two through injury.

But speaking to Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith ahead of this weekend, Mowbray said that O’Nien should be okay to feature v Luton Town, and that Diallo trained today.

The likes of Dennis Cirkin remain doubtful, with Elliot Embleton, Corry Evans, and Ross Stewart out for the rest of the season. But O’Nien’s presence tomorrow will be a boost for Mowbray – the 28-year-old has proved to be a very useful player this season having filled in across the pitch when Mowbray’s options have been lacking.

And with Diallo will be eyeing up a return to full fitness after the international break which follows this weekend’s fixtures – he’s scored eight and assisted two in 28 league outings for the Black Cats this season.

Another tough outing…

Sunderland are in pretty poor form right now, compared to Luton Town who sit in 4th place of the table and on a run of three-straight wins going into this one.

The Hatters haven’t conceded in any of those three either, having lost just one of 11 in the Championship. Mowbray’s side showed that they can still compete with the best in the league when they beat Norwich the other week, but this game will be a whole different challenge.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.