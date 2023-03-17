‘In a much more positive place’ – Reading v Hull City prediction: The72

Reading host Hull City in the Championship tomorrow.

Reading welcome Hull to the Select Car Leasing Stadium with the Royals in desperate need of a win to turn their dire form around.

Paul Ince’s side have lost their last four games with a 2-1 defeat in midweek to Blackburn Rovers leaving them in 16th place, just nine points above the relegation zone and with a six-point deduction looming.

Hull on the other hand will be looking to achieve mid-table status by the end of the season. The Tigers are sat in 15th after a 3-1 midweek loss against league leaders Burnley, leaving them one place and two points above Reading in the table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Reading are sinking like a stone and with a points deduction set to drop them in even hotter water in the table, a positive result is needed badly.

“Despite being beaten on the weekend, Hull had beat West Brom and drew against Coventry City before Wednesday’s defeat, proving they’re a team full of confidence and will see this as an achievable three points.

“Given the Royals’ wretched run a win would be vital. But I expect this battle to be a close affair between two sides going for all three points.”

Score prediction: Reading 2-2 Hull City

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Luke Phelps

“Even though there’s very little between these two sides in the league standings, I think Hull are in a much more positive place right now.

“They’ve enjoyed life under Liam Rosenior who I think will guide Hull to a steady mid-table finish this season, whereas I think Paul Ince’s days at Reading are numbered.

“Given that, I think Hull will have a bit more momentum going into this weekend, and I’m going to back them to claim what would be an impressive win.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-2 Hull City