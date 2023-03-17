Hull City handed triple injury boost ahead of Reading clash

Hull City travel to Reading in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Hull City head to Reading tomorrow, where the Tigers will go in search of heir first away win since the start of the year. Liam Rosenior’s side sit in 15th place of the table compared to Reading in 16th, with the Tigers having won just one of their last seven in the Championship.

And Hull have been handed a boost for tomorrow’s game with club captain Lewie Coyle expected to feature, whilst Cyrus Christie and Ryan Woods could make their returns from injury. HullLive reporter Baz Cooper tweeted:

Lewie Coyle expected to fit to face Reading tomorrow, while Cyrus Christie and Ryan Woods could feature, according to Andy Dawson. #hcafc — Baz Cooper (@bazdjcooper) March 17, 2023

Coyle was forced off early in the defeat v Burnley last time out, whilst Christie has missed the last three and Woods the last four. Hull have had one of the longer injury lists in the Championship throughout this season but Rosenior looks set to welcome back some key players in time for the final run-in.

A big game…

Both Hull and Reading still have a lot to play for this season. Both teams will want to finish inside the top half of the table and lay down the groundwork for a positive 2023/24 season – Hull sit just six points outside the top half of the table and Reading eight.

And Hull’s chances of a win tomorrow will be greatly bolstered if they can welcome back all of Coyle, Christie, and Woods. Christie in particular has been a key player for the Tigers this season and he’s certainly been a miss in the last three games.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.