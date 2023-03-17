‘Going to take some stopping’ – Manchester City v Burnley prediction: The72

Manchester City host Burnley in the FA Cup quarter-final this weekend.

Manchester City see a very familiar face return this weekend, with Vincent Kompany taking his Burnley side to the Etihad for what should be a very interesting game.

City will of course be the favourites for this one as they go in search of a seventh FA Cup win. Pep Guardiola’s side have won their last five games in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in their last four, having thumped Red Bull Leipzig 7-0 in midweek.

Burnley meanwhile look set to join Man City in the Premier League next season. They sit top of the Championship table on 83 points with a 19-point cushion inside the automatic promotion places. Last time out, Burnley beat Hull City 3-1 away from home.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“What a match up this is. This game will have huge important for Kompany as he pits himself against his former club, and as Burnley go in search of an unlikely FA Cup win to top off what’s been an incredible season so far.

“City are looking sharp though. Erling Haaland is going to take some stopping this weekend but Burnley are pretty solid at the back, so the Clarets definitely have a chance of progressing into the semi-finals.

“Still, for me, City have too much quality for most teams to handle, and with a Premier League title slowly slipping away from them they’ll want the FA Cup at least – I’ll say City win.”

Score prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Burnley

James Ray

“There should be no downplaying just how good a job Kompany has done since arriving at Turf Moor, and this game will certainly mean a lot to him as he returns to the club where he has gone down as a legend.

“Against Manchester City though, it may well prove a step too far for Burnley.

“City have been electric recently after some underwhelming spells this season and even if they field a rotated side, they should claim a victory here. I’ve got a feeling there’ll be goals in this one and it might not all be plain sailing for the hosts, but City should emerge winners.”

Score prediction: Manchester City 4-2 Burnley