‘A spanner in the works’ – Blackpool v Coventry City prediction: The72

Blackpool host Coventry City in the Championship this weekend.

The Seasiders ended a run of four games without a win midweek against QPR and they did so in fashion. Mick McCarthy’s side ran over a dismal QPR side in midweek, with the win leaving Blackpool four points from safety in the Championship.

Coventry City are enjoying a solid run as of late. The Sky Blues are eight games unbeaten and sitting 9th in the table as things stand. The top-six is still some distance away, but the gap is closing and it will go down to the wire.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of our writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“I don’t think anyone expected Blackpool to perform how they did last time out and it definitely has thrown a spanner in the works down in the relegation fight. The Seasiders still have some distance to make up, but taking something from a strong Coventry City side would really start to get fans believing.

“Mark Robins will be cautious of what will no doubt be a Blackpool side high in confidence this weekend, but he will still fancy his squad as favourites and winning this one would firmly place them in the top-six race ahead of the season finale.

“I think this one will be tight, however despite a recent boost of confidence I don’t think it will count for much here.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Coventry City

Luke Phelps

“Blackpool’s win over QPR was emphatic. But it’s going to be very difficult for Blackpool to recreate anything like that scoreline against an in form Coventry City side chasing a play-off spot.

“But I still think Blackpool are improving and they’ll be a difficult test for Coventry too. The Sky Blues have solidified in recent weeks and they’ll view this one as a must-win, so it should be an exciting game.

“I want to back Blackpool to take something from this one, but I think Coventry will have too much firepower for them.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 0-1 Coventry City