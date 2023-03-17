‘A real six-pointer’ – Rotherham United v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Rotherham United host Cardiff City in the Championship this weekend.

Rotherham United come into this one on the back of two defeats in a row to Preston North End and Birmingham City respectively. These results mean they are just one point above their opponents this weekend with relegation still a possible threat this season.

The Bluebirds sit 21st and they’ll be hoping their recent point against West Brom is the start of a run which would pull them away from relegation danger.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Rotherham United did go on quite a solid run not long ago and they showed themselves as capable of avoiding the drop this season. However, consistency is key and there are some signs their form has turned the wrong corner.

“Cardiff City haven’t looked majorly convincing at any stage this season and they will probably count themselves lucky there’s still a gap of four points between them and the drop zone. However, they can’t keep wasting chances and they need to start picking up wins and fast.

“This game is a real six-pointer. Either side could come out on top, however given what I’ve seen recently of the two, I’ll back the hosts to just edge this one.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 2-1 Cardiff City

Luke Phelps

“Both these sides have picked up some important points since January. Blackpool’s win over QPR in midweek puts a bit more pressure on both Rotherham and Cardiff though, so this really is a huge game – QPR are playing Birmingham City this weekend as well and so there could be a lot of movement near the bottom of the table.

“For me though, home advantage counts for a lot in these types of games. Cardiff haven’t been very good on the road this season but Rotherham have made their home a bit of a fortress, so I’m leaning towards a home win here.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-0 Cardiff City