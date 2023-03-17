‘A crucial game’ – QPR v Birmingham City prediction: The72

QPR host Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.

QPR host Birmingham City tomorrow, with the R’s currently sat in 19th place of the Championship table compared to Blues who sit in 18th, but level on points.

Both teams have slipped down the tale in recent weeks and both now find themselves in relegation fights. QPR picked up their first win under Gareth Ainsworth last weekend, beating Watford 1-0 before going on to lose 6-1 at Blackpool in midweek.

Birmingham City meanwhile – managed by former QPR no.2 John Eustace – lost against Watford in their last outing, having beaten Rotherham United and drawn v Wigan Athletic in their previous two.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I wouldn’t have thought QPR v Birmingham City, at this stage of this season, would be such a crucial game near the foot of the Championship table.

“But here we are, and I’m excited to see how this one unfolds. I’m really not expecting a game with too many goals or too much quality – both teams have been plagued by injuries this season and so it’s been a real struggle.

“Both teams have picked up important wins of late and so there should be a bit of confidence running through either side. QPR though need to bounce back from that Blackpool performance and I’m expecting a much-improved performance on Saturday.

“Still, with QPR and Birmingham City evenly-matched, I think it’ll be a draw.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-1 Birmingham City

James Ray

“Both sides need a victory here to help ease the nerves further heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

“QPR simply have to bounce back after an absolute thrashing at the hands of Blackpool last time out and at home, it will be hoped that the Loftus Road faithful can help push them on to a decent result here.

“It’s hard to call though and I think both sides will have to settle for a point.”

Score prediction: QPR 0-0 Birmingham City