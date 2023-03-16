‘What we’re looking for…’ – Bristol City’s transfer strategy made clear ahead of summer

Bristol City’s Head of Recruitment Brian Tinnion has revealed the club will be targeting League One and League Two players.

The Robins have been on a great run of form in the league throughout 2023, remaining unbeaten until March to climb to 13th in the table. However, that form has hit a bump recently with two wins coming in their previous four games after they were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

Nigel Pearson will be keen to build upon the rise up the table heading into the summer transfer window with the Robins looking set to have money to play with in the summer after Antoine Semenyo’s £10.5million move to Bournemouth in January, and with Alex Scott is heavily linked with a Premier League move.

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol (via BristolLive) Tinnion revealed that City will be looking to reinvest those funds on League One and League Two players ready to make the step up, he said:

“They’ll all be on the up, they’ll all be young, they’ll all be athletic and be able to run because that’s what our team is going to be based on now. There’s some really good players in League One that just need an opportunity.

“What we’re looking for are players who have maybe played 200 games and who have the experience but just haven’t had the opportunity to play in the Championship so we’re very clear on what we want.”

Play-off push next season?

City’s form in 2023 has shown that they can string results together and lay the ground work for a possible play-off push next season.

With the Robins not opting to dip into the transfer market to replace Semenyo, Pearson will have finances stocked in reserve to bring in some fresh faces that could push City towards a first play-off push since the 2018/19 campaign where they finished 8th under Lee Johnson, the highest since their return to the second tier in 2015.

Alongside the finances from Semenyo’s deal, Scott’s price tag is reported to be around £25million which would also give Pearson plenty of resources, despite probably losing one of his star players it’s a deal that should benefit City if they reinvest well.

Bristol City are back in action against Swansea City on Sunday, with kick-off at 12:30pm.