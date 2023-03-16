Rosenior shares injury update on Lewie Coyle after Hull City’s defeat v Burnley

Hull City lost 3-1 at home to Burnley in the Championship last night.

The Tigers welcomed league leaders Burnley last night. Nathan Tella scored a hat-trick for the visitors with Ozan Tufan scoring a late consolation goal for Hull City, who remain in 15th place of the Championship table after last night’s defeat.

Hull have now won just one of their last seven in the league, coming after a good run of form for Liam Rosenior’s side which pulled them up into the mid-table pack. And last night’s game also saw defender Lewis Coyle forced off with injury soon after the restart.

Speaking to the club, Rosenior said of the 27-year-old:

“Lewie got a horrible whack on his torso five minutes in. He played through until 55 minutes and that’s why he’s the captain of the football club – he gave it absolutely everything.”

Rosenior continued:

“We’ve tried to help Lewie with pain killers and we’ll assess him.”

Coyle, 27, has featured 32 times in the Championship this season. The former Leeds United man has become a key part of the Hull City XI after playing a sporadic role last time round, and he’ll certainly be a miss if he’s not fit to face Reading this weekend.

A big game…

Hull City have had a tough run of fixtures of late. But a trip to Reading presents the Tigers with a chance to claim three points, and heading into the international break with a win will really give the Hull players confidence ahead of the season finale.

Rosenior will be hoping that Coyle’s injury isn’t too serious, but with the international break just around the corner it gives Coyle a chance to recover if he isn’t fit to play Reading at the weekend.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.