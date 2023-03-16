Revelation emerges regarding Barnsley’s potential option to buy Burnley ace this summer

Barnsley boss Michael Duff believes there is an option to buy clause in defender Bobby Thomas’ loan deal depending on promotion.

Barnsley have been on a great run of form that has seen them climb to 4th in the table, leaving them just eight points behind the automatic promotion spots with two games in hand on Plymouth Argyle in 2nd place.

The Tykes have won nine of their last 11 games in the league as they power their way up the table, with the form of centre-back Thomas vital to their recent run of results. Thomas arrived at Oakwell in January on loan from Burnley for the remainder of the season after spending the first half of the campaign with League One rivals Bristol Rovers.

The 22-year-old remains unbeaten in a Barnsley shirt, with many understandably hoping to keep him permanently. Now, Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane reported the belief from both Duff and Thomas that the clause does exist, tweeting:

Michael Duff and Bobby Thomas both indicated today there is an option to buy the defender for Barnsley in the summer. Duff said he thinks it is depending on promotion. — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) March 16, 2023

Great news for Duff…

The potential permanent signing of Thomas will be massive for Barnsley with the defender excelling at Oakwell since he made the switch in January.

Thomas has played ten times for Barnsley so far, with two goals and two assists coming from centre-back. More impressively, the side have conceded just six goals in the defender’s ten appearances, with the only game of his loan spell he didn’t appear in a 2-0 defeat against Charlton Athletic.

It’s no coincidence between Thomas’ inclusion and Barnsley’s form, and a permanent summer move could be on the cards with promotion via either the play-offs or automatically still achievable for Duff and co.