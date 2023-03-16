Reporter reveals extent of Norwich City’s injury woes after two new blows emerge

Norwich City will have at least six players sidelined for this weekend’s clash with Stoke City, according to Paddy Davitt.

The Canaries were held to a 1-1 draw away at bottom three side Huddersfield Town as they failed to bounce back immediately from their 1-0 defeat against Sunderland at the weekend.

Norwich City took the lead midway through the first half via Gabriel Sara but a Grant Hanley own goal brought the hosts level, where they were able to secure just their second point in five games.

David Wagner’s side remain 7th in the table but a four point gap to the play-off places has opened up, and a difficult trip to in form Stoke City is up next.

Now, Pink Un reporter Davitt revealed after the game that Onel Hernandez and Jon Rowe will join the already long list of injuries on the weekend, whilst there remains concern over Ben Gibson’s and Adam Idah’s injuries.

Pre-match. #NCFC Hernandez (ankle) seeing a specialist in London on Thurs to assess extent of injury. Definitely out for #Stoke Jon Rowe. Hamstring injury in his practice run out on Mon. Got 45 mins. Definitely out for #Stoke — Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) March 15, 2023

This match. #NCFC Gibson (left hamstring) and Idah (foot). Obviously too early to say for this weekend. Will now be assessed. Already out of course Dowell (ankle), Byram, Hayden, Placheta. — Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) March 15, 2023

Injury headache…

Wagner already had a list containing Kieran Dowell, Sam Byram, Isaac Hayden and Przemyslaw Placheta all out. Rowe and Hernandez are on the sidelines too and now Marquinhos has been added to the absent list after the Brazilian was sent off in added time last night.

Both Idah and Gibson were substituted in the first half last night, with Andrew Omobamidele replacing Gibson and likely to start in his place against Stoke.

The case on the wings looks more serious though. With Idah and Marquinhos both starting last night, neither will be able to feature, possibly seeing Wagner drop Josh Sargent on one side and bring Christos Tzolis in on the other wing.

The only silver lining for the Canaries is the imminent international break which will give them the chance to welcome at least a couple of the injury doubts back for the final run in.