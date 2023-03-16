One back and one out for Preston North End as Ryan Lowe previews Middlesbrough clash

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has revealed that Andrew Hughes is fit whilst Liam Lindsay will miss the Middlesbrough game.

Preston have been in great form as they’ve climbed into the top half of the table and enter the weekend in 11th place in the league following a 2-1 win against Rotherham United on Tuesday night.

Lowe’s side have won back-to-back games and are currently on a six-game unbeaten run to move within seven points of the play-off spots.

Next up for Preston is 3rd place in the table Middlesbrough, who will be looking to return to winning ways following their 1-1 midweek draw at home to Stoke City.

Speaking ahead of the game, Lowe revealed that Hughes is set to return although the Boro clash will come too soon for Lindsay, he also gave an update on Ali McCann’s progress in his recovery. Speaking to the club media, he said:

RL: “Ali McCann’s on the grass next week sometime. We’re not going to push Ali though, but we could see him back sooner than we thought.” #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 16, 2023

Return to the squad…

Experienced defender Hughes was back on the bench at the weekend against Rotherham. In was his first matchday involvement in nearly a month after he was substituted off injured after only half an hour against Hull City previously.

The 30-year-old defender has proven his importance to Lowe this season through his versatility that’s seen him deployed in a left-back and left-midfield role, whilst also playing as a third centre-back in a back three.

Hughes may have to be patient for minutes with Preston conceding just twice in four games in his absence with a settled defensive line-up of Jordan Storey, Bambo Diaby and Greg Cunningham holding down their places.

Preston’s clash at the Riverside kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.