Norwich City star quizzed on transfer speculation amid West Ham, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig rumours

Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara is showing no interest in recent transfer speculation, insisting his full focus is on the task at hand with the Canaries.

Norwich City’s summer signing Sara had a fairly slow start to life at Carrow Road. He was in and out of the team somewhat up until late October, and he’s started every Championship game since.

The Brazilian has impressed especially in recent weeks though, hitting an impressive vein of form. Sara’s recent contributions means he now has six goals and four assists in the league, and his displays haven’t gone unnoticed.

Recent reports have claimed West Ham, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig have all been keeping tabs on the Norwich City ace (Sunday Mirror 12.03.23, pg. 71 via West Ham Zone) .

Now though, Sara has made it clear that he’s paying no attention to the rumours. As quoted by The Pink Un, the 22-year-old stated his full focus remains on on-pitch matters and getting the Canaries back to the Premier League, saying:

“I want to live in the present.

“I don’t know anything about these reports, actually. I am only thinking about Norwich and getting this promotion. That is my focus.

“I am feeling so confident and like I’m adapting to this league. Every game I am feeling better. I’m learning to fight to the ball, how to deal with the press and tactically. The quality on the pitch is making me better and my team are making me a better player.”

1 of 10 Who took over as Norwich City's caretaker manager after Alex Neil's departure? Mike Phelan Alan Irvine Craig Shakespeare Ian Butterworth

Full focus for Sara and co…

Of course, interest in Sara shows that both the player and Norwich City are doing something right, so the rumours can be welcomed in that sense. That said, there’s no doubt that the Canaries would prefer to hold onto their midfield star, and promotion could be key in keeping him.

With that in mind, Sara’s full focus on the Canaries’ bid to return to the Championship is exactly what Wagner and the club’s supporters will want to see.

Keeping the Brazilian in this form could be crucial over the final months of the season, with the scrap for a top-six spot sure to go down to the wire.