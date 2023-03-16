Nathan Tella sends message to Burnley fans after netting hat-trick in Hull City win

Burnley beat Hull City 3-1 in the Championship last night.

Burnley won away at Hull City to maintain their 13 point lead at the top of the Championship table, with 19 points now separating the Clarets and Middlesbrough in 3rd.

The game was won by Southampton loan man Nathan Tella who scored a hat-trick to take his Championship goals tally to 17 for the season – he scored a hat-trick v Preston last month and two in the win over Wigan Athletic before the Hull game.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Tella posted:

⚽️⚽️⚽️

what a night! what a team! pic.twitter.com/46ZWYxwDB0 — tella (@NathanTella_11) March 16, 2023

Tella is Burnley’s leading scorer in the Championship this season, having scored eight more goals than the Clarets’ next highest scorer Jay Rodriguez. The Southampton man sits third in the scorers’ charts and continues to go from strength to strength.

Reports last week claimed that Burnley are looking into a deal to sign Tella from Southampton in the summer, with the Saints looking as though they’re heading towards the Championship.

A must-sign player…

Vincent Kompany has certainly unearthed a gem in Tella this season. He’s shown everyone what he’s capable of and there’ll surely be a lot of teams looking to sign him in the summer, especially with Southampton looking set for relegation.

But if the Saints are to play in the Championship next season, they’ll surely want to keep Tella for themselves after seeing how well he’s fared this season. It could be a costly move for Burnley should they pursue it, but the Clarets are said to be eyeing up another expensive summer transfer window and so a move for Tella could easily be on the cards.

Burnley return to action v Manchester City in the FA Cup this weekend.