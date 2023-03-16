Mick McCarthy reveals reason behind Blackpool duo’s absence in QPR thrashing

Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy has revealed that Luke Garbutt and Jordan Gabriel were omitted against QPR for tactical reasons.

Blackpool pulled off an incredible 6-1 victory over QPR on Tuesday night as they ended a run of four games without a win in style.

McCarthy’s side found themselves 3-0 up inside 15 minutes on their way to the resounding win, with the result moving them ever closer to the teams above them. Although they remain in 22nd place, the gap to safety has been cut to four points.

After four games without a win, McCarthy made changes and they paid off, with full-backs Gabriel and Garbutt left out of the side after both had played three out of the four games previously.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette after the game, McCarthy revealed that both players were fit and available but were left out because of a tactical shift, he said:

“They’re fine, it was purely selection.

“Jordan (Gabriel) and Dom Thompson were brilliant (against Bristol City) on Saturday, they worked their socks off. There wasn’t much brilliant on Saturday, mind.

“Those two lads did 11,000km+ and all at high intensity. I wanted more attack-minded players playing so I could get them up the pitch as wing-backs.

“Garbs has been great playing in midfield, but the two lads I wanted to play were Lewis (Fiorini) and Charlie (Patino) who were both very good.”

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Any way back in?

McCarthy’s tactical swing saw the Tangerines play a three centre-back formation for just the second time in the league under the 64-year-old.

Following the 2-0 defeat against Bristol City at the weekend, McCarthy made six changes to the side with Josh Bowler, Dominic Thompson and Sonny Carey all dropped to the bench whilst Gary Madine was also left out.

Given the emphatic win against QPR, McCarthy will likely stick with the three centre-back system with 9th place Coventry City up next. Blackpool’s line-up against the Sky Blues will be an intriguing one given those left out will be unlikely to come back in after their recent win.