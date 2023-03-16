Luton Town, Portsmouth and Salford City keeping tabs on 12-goal striker, report claims

Luton Town, Portsmouth and Salford City are among the sides eyeing up Crewe Alexandra forward Dan Agyei, it has been claimed by Football League World.

Agyei, 25, has been fairly well-travelled over the course of his career to date.

After starting out in AFC Wimbledon’s youth ranks, the striker moved to Burnley in 2015. He would spent four years with the Clarets, enduring spells on loan with Coventry City, Walsall and Blackpool before spending two-and-a-half years with Oxford United.

His time with the Yellows ended in January 2022, heading to Crewe Alexandra. Now, with the Railwaymen, Agyei is enjoying his best season to date, netting 12 goals and providing three assists in 41 games thus far.

His performances have drawn interest from across the EFL too. Football League World claims Luton Town, Portsmouth, Salford City, Exeter City and former club Oxford United are all keeping tabs on the striker.

They state Crewe could lose Agyei this summer as his contract nears expiry.

A wide range of interest…

With the reportedly interested clubs spanning from the upper end of the Championship all the way down to League Two, it’s safe to say Agyei could have plenty of options this summer.

His contract situation combined with his form is sure to have piqued interests, but it would be a big jump up the ladder to go all the way to the Championship given that he’s not proven in League One yet. This season has been reason for encouragement though, impressing in a range of roles and finding regular scoring form.

After a strong season, it does seem likely that Agyei heads for pastures new, but it remains to be seen just where he ends up.