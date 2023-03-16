Key Sheffield Wednesday man set to miss Bolton clash with muscle injury

Sheffield Wednesday host Bolton Wanderers in League One tomorrow night.

Sheffield Wednesday welcome 6th place Bolton to Hillsborough tomorrow. It’s another tough game for the Owls who remain in 1st place of the table after their win at Portsmouth last time out – Darren Moore’s side have now won their last five in the league, having not lost a league fixture since October.

But Moore will be without midfielder George Byers for tomorrow’s game after the 26-year-old was forced off early in the last outing v Pompey. Moore confirmed the news in his pre-match press conference today, saying that the Scot will be missing with a muscle injury.

Byers has been a key player for Wednesday this season having so far featured 24 times in League One, scoring six goals and assisting three more from midfield.

A blow for Byers…

Byers has struggled with injury in his career. He was limited to 24 league appearances last season and if he doesn’t feature again this season, he’ll have the same amount of appearances to his name.

And for Wednesday it’s a massive blow as well, with Byers having really become a standout performer for the Owls over the past year or so.

It remains to be seen how bad Byers’ injury is, and the Owls don’t get an international break either with four more games including the Bolton one scheduled for the rest of this month.

Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton kicks off at 7:45pm tomorrow night, with a win for the Owls able to take them six points clear of Plymouth Argyle in 2nd.