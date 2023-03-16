Key Rotherham United man ruled out of Cardiff City clash whilst defender faces late fitness check

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has revealed that Ollie Rathbone will miss the Cardiff City clash, whilst Bailey Wright remains a doubt.

Rotherham head into the weekend in 20th place in the table off the back of two defeats, with the Millers losing 2-1 at home to Preston North End in midweek.

Taylor’s side have been brought back closer to the drop zone after Blackpool’s victory in midweek closed the gap to five points, after Rotherham had previously looked to move away from the bottom three after seven points from a possible nine.

Rotherham have a huge clash against Cardiff City on the weekend, with the Millers sitting just a point and a place above the Bluebirds. But Taylor’s preparations have taken a blow after Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis reported that Taylor confirmed Rathbone will miss the match, whilst experienced centre-back Wright remains a doubt.

Davis tweeted:

Midfielder Ollie Rathbone definitely out of the #rufc v Cardiff match, says boss Matt Taylor. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) March 16, 2023

Bailey Wright has done some jogging today. Centre-half will be assessed tomorrow. Manager Matt Taylor not ruling him out of the Cardiff clash. "We'll be guided by the player," he says. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) March 16, 2023

Missing again…

It’s a blow for Taylor ahead of such a big clash down at the bottom of the table with Rathbone an ever-present in the Millers’ side when fit.

The Cardiff clash will be the fourth game that the 26-year-old will have missed in a row with him last appearing in February in the draw against Swansea City.

Rathbone has featured at centre-midfield, attacking midfield, left midfield and even as a striker against Sunderland and Swansea, meaning his absence still remains a big loss.

Elsewhere, Wright has missed the previous two defeats with Lee Peltier stepping in at centre-back in his absence, but the 30-year-old could be in line for a return against Cardiff.

Rotherham host Cardiff on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.