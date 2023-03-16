‘Going to find this one very difficult’ – Sunderland v Luton Town prediction: The72

Sunderland host Luton in the Championship on Saturday.

The Black Cats welcome Luton to the Stadium of Light for a crunch last game for both clubs before the international break. Sunderland have slipped to 12th in the table after a 2-1 loss at home to Sheffield United made it four wins from their last five games – falling eight points behind the play-offs.

Luton on the other hand are flying – the Hatters top the form table for the last five games and sit in 4th place in the table. Rob Edwards’ side made it a fourth 1-0 win in five games against Bristol City in midweek, they’re now seven points ahead of 7th and seven behind 2nd place.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Sunderland turned the form table on its head as they beat Norwich City previously but it’s a huge task to see lightning strike twice against Luton.

“Edwards’ side are looking good and with this fixture being both sides’ last before the international break, will see the already spirited Luton leave everything out there for three points.

“Sunderland’s injury troubles are mounting as their form worsens, paired with Luton being the third best travellers in the division, it could be a long afternoon.

“Tony Mowbray’s side last failed to score in a game back in November, but that run could well end here.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 0-1 Luton Town

Luke Phelps

“Luton Town are looking very commanding and consistent right now. They’ve won their last three by 1-0 scorelines, having kept four clean sheets in their last five outings.

“Sunderland are going to find this one very difficult but they showed at Norwich City last weekend that they can hurt the top teams in the league, despite not having a lot of their key player available right now.

“It’s difficult to bet against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, but I think this one will be a narrow win for the visitors – the Black Cat are a bit too inconsistent of late.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 0-1 Luton Town