Everton prodigy quizzed on potential Preston North End move as loan stint comes alive

Preston North End loan ace Tom Cannon has refused to be drawn on the chances of a return to Deepdale this summer.

Everton sanctioned a loan move for Cannon in January after his impressive form for the U21s. It was Preston North End who snapped him up until the end of the season, but despite some promising displays, he failed to score in any of his first seven games for Ryan Lowe’s side.

He’s found form in recent weeks though, netting three times and providing one assist in the last four games as the Lilywhites have extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

Reports recently claimed Preston are already eyeing a second loan swoop for Cannon ahead of the summer too. Now though, the Everton starlet has refused to be too drawn on his future when quizzed on the matter. As quoted by Lancs Live, he said:

“We’ll just have to wait and see.

“I am sure I’ll speak to the staff. I can’t really say. It’s a bit too early, but we’ll just have to wait and see. The boys are boss, honestly. I have just fitted straight in, from the first day. There are no bad eggs or anything like that. All the lads are well-knitted and for me to just come straight in and get on with them, is great for me.

“I have learnt a lot since I’ve been here and there are a couple of months to go still.”

Best for Cannon?

Of course, the decision will largely lay in the hands of parent club Everton. They’ve had striker problems this season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggling with injuries and Neal Maupay struggling to find the back of the net.

As a result, Ellis Simms was kept in the first-team fold after his return from Sunderland, so they could yet do the same with Cannon if he can keep up this form.

The striker has been a big hit at Deepdale though and given that his level of senior experience is still pretty limited, another season on loan in the Championship could do him wonders. Staying in familiar surroundings with Preston could be ideal too, as he’s clearly enjoying his time with Ryan Lowe’s side and has started to find goalscoring form.