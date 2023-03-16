Evatt shares Bolton Wanderers injury latest ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Bolton Wanderers head to Sheffield Wednesday in League One tomorrow night.

Bolton Wanderers take on league leaders Sheffield Wednesday under the Hillsborough lights tomorrow night. The Trotters go into this one without a win in their last three outings now, with Ian Evatt’s side having slipped down into 6th place of the League One table.

Tomorrow’s game promises to be a very difficult one for Bolton with Wednesday having won their last five in League One, and having not lost a league fixture since the start of October. But Evatt revealed a positive bit of injury news in his pre-match press conference, saying:

“We’ve got nobody unavailable for Friday apart from the long-term ones (Jón Daði and Jack Iredale). George (Johnston) and MJ have trained and looked really sharp this week. Whether this game is too early for them we’ll wait and see, but they’re in pretty good shape.”

George Johnston has missed the last couple of months with an ankle injury, and MJ Williams has been absent for a similar amount of time with a knee injury.

Bolton go into tomorrow’s game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at home to Ipswich Town last time out, with the Trotters having won just one of their last five in the league.

A potential boost…

Bolton have had their share of injuries so far this season. But with the likes of Johnston and Williams looking set to make their returns in the coming fixtures, Evatt will have some more options to rotate and keep his side fit and firing until the end of the season.

There’s some huge games coming up, with a trip to Wembley following this Sheffield Wednesday fixture. All the players will no doubt want to play in that one and Evatt might use tomorrow’s game to potentially give Johnston and Williams a run out before the trip to Wembley.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.