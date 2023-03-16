Darren Moore lauds ‘exceptional’ Sheffield Wednesday man who is set to return against Bolton Wanderers

Sheffield Wednesday man Marvin Johnson has drawn high praise from Darren Moore as he prepares to return from his suspension.

Sheffield Wednesday have been without left-sided ace Johnson for the last three games after he was handed a three-game suspension by the FA.

In his absence, Jaden Brown has taken the spot at left wing-back but with Bolton Wanderers up next for the Owls, Johnson will be available for selection after serving his time on the sidelines.

Johnson has been a mainstay for Moore this season, managing three goals and eight assists in 36 games. Now, the former Middlesbrough man has drawn high praise from the Wednesday boss as he returns to contention.

As quoted by the club media, he said:

“Marvin is such a wonderful player, gifted.

“He has wonderful athleticism and speed and a calmness. He’s been exceptional for us and he has a massive part to play until the end of the season.”

Straight back into the team?

Given that Johnson has been out with suspension and not injury, there’s not necessarily any reason to ease him back into action. He will have remained in training and should be ready and raring to go for the final weeks of the League One campaign.

There were concerns about his absence given some of Brown’s shaky displays on the left but he has fared well since replacing Johnson. It remains to be seen whether or not Moore thinks he’s done enough to maintain his starting spot, but it is clear to see just how highly the boss values Johnson.

Wednesday’s clash with Bolton Wanderers takes place on Friday night and they could extend their gap to 2nd placed Plymouth Argyle to six points, though Ian Evatt’s Trotters will provide a stern test.