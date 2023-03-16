Coventry City boss issues Viktor Gyokeres update after midweek injury worry

Coventry City boss Mark Robins is relaxed over the fitness of Viktor Gyokeres after he took a knock in midweek.

The Sky Blues extended their unbeaten run in midweek with a 1-1 draw away at Wigan Athletic, but back-to-back draws against two sides in the bottom half has stunted their progress up the table somewhat.

Coventry City sit in 9th place in the table off the back of an eight-game unbeaten run but three draws in their last four games have seen the pack above pull away again, leaving them six points off the play-offs.

The draw in midweek would’ve been frustrating to take given the late equaliser conceded, but it could’ve been even worse for the Sky Blues after top scorer Gyokeres took a blow to his shoulder whilst putting Coventry ahead. But, Robins has now told Coventry Live that he should be fine to face Blackpool at the weekend, saying:

“He’s had a whack on his shoulder but I think he’ll take that and be all right because he scored.

“It calmed his celebrations down but I think he’ll be fine. He’ll be a bit sore for a few days.”

1 of 15 Does Turf Moor hold more or less than the CBS Arena? More Less

Robins’ relief…

Gyokeres’ form in front of goal has been vital to Coventry’s league position this season, with the 24-year-old netting 18 goals and providing seven assists in 37 games.

The Sweden international is the league’s second top scorer, only behind Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom. His form has seen him become subject to interest from Premier League clubs before, with Everton linked with a £15m move by Football Insider, whilst Leeds United were mentioned as suitors by TEAMtalk in February.

Although Coventry’s recent draws have seen them slightly drop off from the top six places, the weekend’s game against Blackpool offers a good chance to record a win in their last game before the international break, with the Tangerines sitting in 22nd place.