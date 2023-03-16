Chuba Akpom sends message to Middlesbrough fans after claiming club accolade

Chuba Akpom’s Middlesbrough resurgence is one of the stories of the 2022/23 Championship season so far.

He currently leads the Championship scoring charts with 23 goals to his name in 30 league outings so far this season. Now in his third season at the club, Akpom has previously struggled for goals, having even spent last season out on loan.

But he’s well and truly made a name for himself this season, and after netting five times in February to help his side take 12 points from a possible 15, Akpom has been named as the fans’ Player of the Month for a third time this season.

Upon the news, Akpom shared this message on Twitter:

Hat-trick of @PFA POTM awards. Honestly cant express how grateful I am for your support guys. Thank you once again. #Godsplan 🙏🏾 🎩🤝 @Boro https://t.co/KJhqaiI6tW — Chuba Akpom (@cakpom) March 16, 2023

Middlesbrough currently sit in 3rd place of the table, with a six-point gap to Sheffield United in 2nd having reopened after the Blades beat Sunderland last night. But Michael Carrick’s side remain well-placed to fight for automatic promotion this season and Akpom’s fine form has definitely been a huge factor in Boro’s resurgence.

The future…

Akpom’s Middlesbrough future has been widely discussed of late. He’s out of contract in 2024 and Boro are reportedly keen on extending his stay, amid previous reports linking him with a clutch of Premier League sides.

It could all depend on whether or not Boro earn promotion this season, as there’ll surely be top flight clubs looking to take advantage of the situation should Middlesbrough remain a Championship side going into next season.

But all Carrick and co can do is take each game as it comes. Up next for Boro is a home game v Preston North End on Saturday, with kick off at 3pm.