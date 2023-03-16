Carlos Corberan opens up on West Brom star’s withdrawal from Cardiff City draw

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has said Daryl Dike’s substitution against Cardiff City came because he felt the American was fatigued.

West Brom played out an underwhelming 1-1 draw with Cardiff City on Wednesday night, leaving them in 8th place and five points away from the play-off spots with nine games remaining.

American striker Dike was on the scoresheet early on, putting his side ahead with a sweet volley from Jed Wallace’s cross. However, the Baggies would be pegged back in the second half as Sory Kaba netted to level the scores, sending Corberan’s side back to The Hawthorns with a solitary point.

Just prior to the Bluebirds’ goal though, goalscorer Dike was withdrawn from the action, raising questions among some given his goal and previous injury problems. Post-game though, Corberan explained to the Express and Star that he felt like he had to make the chance due to fatigue.

On Dike, he said:

“I was watching him fatigued – just fatigue for me in some point of the game.

“I was watching him struggle to keep the ball or to compete or even to press, at the same time we didn’t want to push Thomas-Asante too much because we have some advice from the medical perspective that don’t allow us to give him more minutes.”

Cautious with injuries…

With West Brom still pushing to break into the play-off spots, they’re going to need all the players they can over the final weeks of the season. That means being cautious with Dike’s fatigue and Brandon Thomas-Asante’s return to action is key.

Losing one of or both of those players for a spell would certainly blunt the Baggies’ attack and would leave Corberan with limited options at the top of the pitch. So, bringing off Dike just before the hour-mark and leaving Thomas-Asante’s return until later in the game could prove to be smart moves.

Now, West Brom have a two-week wait until their next game, so both players should be ready and raring to go again after the international break.