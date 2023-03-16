Burnley boss says 23-year-old must ‘aim’ for Premier League level after stunning midweek display

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has said Nathan Tella’s next aim must be to prove himself as a Premier League-level player after starring in the Championship.

Burnley’s loan swoop for Tella might’ve gone under the radar initially given the influx of eye-catching signings at Turf Moor.

However, after 19 goals and three assists in 39 outings for the Clarets, there can be no doubting that the Southampton starlet has been one of the signings of the season. He added another three to his tally on Wednesday night too, bagging a hat-trick as Kompany’s side defeated Hull City 3-1 away from home.

Now, speaking after the game, Burnley boss Kompany has said Tella’s next aim must be to prove himself in the Premier League after showing just what he’s capable of in the Championship.

As quoted by Lancs Live, here’s what the Belgian had to say on his loan star:

“For this season, his level is Championship and now he’s got to aim for the Premier League.

“His career has started. He can now look back and say that he can do it at this level. And when you score goals like he does, you always give yourself a chance. When you have a full season of playing competitively, that’s what it does for you. This has been the right step for him and us.

“I hope he’s looking forward to the next nine games to see how high the bar he can set for himself.”

1 of 10 Who is this former Burnley player? Phil Bardsley Steven Defour Stephen Ward Dean Marney

The next step for Tella…

The 2022/23 campaign has been Tella’s best on an individual level, and by some distance. He’s got Premier League experience to his name having played 41 times for Southampton’s first-team, but he’s never managed a return like this.

Operating in a range of attacking roles, Tella has proven just what he’s capable of. Now, as Kompany has said, it will be down to him to prove that he can carry this on at a higher level.

It remains to be seen whether or not he gets the chance to do so though, with his parent club battling relegation. If not, you have to think loan club Burnley would show an interest in taking him to the Premier League with them after such a strong season in their colours.