Blackpool dealt huge injury blow with 32-year-old set to miss remainder of season

Blackpool striker Gary Madine has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

Madine, 32, was substituted after just a few minutes of the game v Bristol City last week. The striker seemed to sustain a serious injury and Blackpool Gazette journalist Matt Scrafton has since revealed on Twitter that Madine has ruptured his ACL and that he’ll now miss the rest of this season, and potentially the first half of next season.

Scrafton tweeted:

Worst news possible RE: Gary Madine. Ruptured his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. Could even be out until 2024. Devastating blow. — Matt Scrafton 🇺🇦 (@matt_scrafton) March 16, 2023

Madine has played 27 times in the Championship this season, scoring four and assisting four more for Blackpool who currently sit in 22nd place of the table, four points from safety after their 6-1 demolition of QPR in midweek. Madine’s loss is a real blow for Mick McCarthy and his side’s chances of survival this season, with Blackpool having had a lengthy injury list throughout the campaign.

At 32 years old, Madine may be fearing for his future in football after sustaining such a serious injury at this stage of his career. But he’s overcome injury troubles in the past and so he’ll be optimistic of making a return to action at some point next season.

Moving on…

Whilst Madine’s injury is a real blow for everyone involved, McCarthy and his side can’t dwell on it. The Seasiders remain in a very perilous position in the Championship table and they have some tough games on their fixture list after the international break.

This weekend they host an in form Coventry City side who’ve not lost in their last eight games. But after that emphatic win over QPR, Blackpool will surely take a lot of confidence into this weekend’s game.

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.