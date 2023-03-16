Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, Coventry City among sides eyeing League One midfielder

Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Coventry City are all among the sides eyeing Wycombe Wanderers’ Lewis Wing, as per Football League World.

Wing, 27, left Middlesbrough to join Wycombe Wanderers in January 2022, dropping down from the Championship to League One. He’s become a star performer for the Chairboys, chipping in with eight goals and four assists in 38 games this season.

His displays have drawn high praise and now, it has been claimed Wing is wanted back in the second-tier.

As per a report from Football League World, as many as six sides are eyeing the Wycombe star. They claim Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, Coventry City, Preston North End, Reading and Rotherham United are all keeping tabs on Wing as he eyes the possibility of a return to the Championship.

He could yet make the rise to the second-tier at Adams Park though. Matt Bloomfield’s side are sitting in 7th as it stands, three points behind Bolton Wanderers with a game in hand.

Back to the Championship?

Wing looked to be an impressive signing for Wycombe Wanderers last year and the standard of his displays since have shown just why he has spent much of his career in the Championship.

He provided a goal threat from midfield during his time with Middlesbrough and offered an option in a number of positions, playing in the middle as a central midfielder or further forward as an attacking midfielder as well as on the right-hand side.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Wing makes his way back up to the second-tier this summer, be it with Wycombe or if he heads for pastures new. But, it remains to be seen if any of the sides linked end up firming up their reported interest with a move.