Blackburn Rovers ace sends message to fans after ‘great reaction’ in Reading triumph

Blackburn Rovers winger Tyrhys Dolan praised his teammates’ reaction in the 2-1 win against Reading last night.

Blackburn Rovers netted a late winner through Ryan Hedges to beat Reading 2-1 at Ewood Park last night as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side climbed back up to 5th in the table.

It was a huge three points for Rovers against Paul Ince’s side, who now sit in 16th place off the back of four straight defeats. Rovers bounced back from their 3-2 loss at Stoke City at the weekend to now make it four wins from five.

Last night’s victory now sees Blackburn five points clear of Norwich City in 7th place, as they hold their own play-off hopes in their own hands now with nine games to go.

It was a spirited performance from Tomasson’s men after they’d previously found themselves 3-0 down after 75 minutes at Stoke, with Rovers’ winger Dolan praising his side’s resilience after the game. He tweeted:

Under the lights at Ewood, 3pts and a great reaction from the team. Looking forward to the weekend🙌🏾💙 pic.twitter.com/8PzQu67TGZ — Tyrhys Dolan (@TyrhysDolan10) March 15, 2023

1 of 12 What shirt number did Adam Armstrong wear for Blackburn Rovers? 11 14 7 5

Play-off hopes…

Dolan was a late second half substitute for Blackburn last night as he came on for the last 20 minutes following a run of seven consecutive starts beforehand, which saw him bag the winner against Blackpool and set up the winner against Sheffield United.

Tomasson’s side are now firmly back on the right foot after previously drawing four consecutive games before the first of their four wins recently, with Dolan’s form key to that turnaround.

Rovers’ three points mean they can park their Championship journey in a good place and with the international break set to come, Blackburn now turning their attention to an FA Cup quarter final against Sheffield United.

Blackburn travel to Bramall Lane on Sunday, with kick-off at 12pm.