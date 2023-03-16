Birmingham City eyeing up summer swoop for 21-goal star, report claims

Birmingham City are eyeing up a summer swoop for Hearts star Lawrence Shankland, as per Football Insider.

Birmingham City will be hoping to steer clear of the relegation zone this season and build for a better 2023/24 campaign in the Championship. Additions will be needed, but more clarity on the club’s ownership situation would certainly help as well.

Now though, early claims have emerged regarding one of the Blues’ potential targets.

As claimed by Football Insider, the Blues have set their sights on Hearts striker Shankland, who has quickly become a star performer at Tynecastle after joining from Beerschot in the summer transfer window.

The Scot has been prolific in his time in Scotland, starring with Dundee United and Ayr United before eventually winding up with Hearts. This season, Shankland has managed 21 goals and four assists in 37 games this season, even taking up the captaincy in the second half of the campaign.

EFL bound?

Birmingham City are said to be among the Championship sides eyeing Shankland, so it could be that he’s got a host of options coming into the summer. He’s been linked with an EFL move before but is yet to test himself south of the border.

After another starring stay in Scotland, it could finally be the time for the striker to take his exploits to the Football League.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Blues links develop into anything serious and just who else is keeping tabs on Shankland, but he could be a great option for any Championship side in the market for a striker after looking a level above the rest at times in Scotland.