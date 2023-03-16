Barnsley ace will ‘probably be involved’ against Wycombe Wanderers after spell on sidelines, says Duff

Barnsley face Wycombe Wanderers in League One on Saturday.

Barnsley travel to Wycombe Wanderers this weekend, in what is another tough assignment for Michael Duff’s side. The Tykes go into this one in good form though having beaten Plymouth Argyle 3-0 last time out – Barnsley are now unbeaten in their last 10, having won eight of those.

The Tykes find themselves in 4th place of the table ahead of their clash with 7th place Wycombe. Things are certainly looking up for Barnsley after their relegation from the Championship last time round, and the South Yorkshire club look set to receive a timely boost this weekend with goalkeeper Brad Collins in contention after several weeks on the sidelines.

Speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle, Duff said of the 26-year-old:

“We think Brad will probably be involved on Saturday. It will be a tough decision if I have to make it but, until I am told that Brad can definitely play, I don’t need to add it to my stress levels. They are two good goalies. Harry has proved to be a valuable asset.”

January signing Harry Isted has played in Collins’ absence. In seven games, Isted has kept four clean sheets for Barnsley, having proved himself to be worthy back-up for Collins. It certainly gives Duff a difficult decision to make going into this weekend and who he’ll opt for remains to be seen.

A tough call…

Collins was Barnsley’s no.1 last time round and he’s so far featured 26 times in League One this season. Both he and Isted are good goalkeepers and in Collins’ absence, Isted has certainly proved his worth, giving Duff a very difficult decision to make.

But with the Tykes in fine form, changing things up might not be necessary and so Duff could opt to stick with Isted simply because of how well Barnsley are doing right now. It’d be a blow for Collins to now find himself on the bench, but he’s still played a big role in their season so far and he could quickly work his way back into the side.

Their game v Wycombe Wanderers kicks off at 3pm this weekend.