Ainsworth shares QPR injury update ahead of Birmingham City clash

QPR host Birmingham City in the Championship on Saturday.

Like QPR, Birmingham City had a solid start to the season, but now find themselves near the foot of the table. The two teams are level on points going into this weekend with QPR sat in 19th and Birmingham City in 18th, with both teams having picked up much-needed wins last weekend.

And it’s the final game for either side before the international break, with eight games left to play upon the return of Championship action at the start of next month. R’s boss Gareth Ainsworth will of course be hoping to pick up some wins to see his side finish comfortably, and he’ll be bolstered by the returns of some injured players after the break too.

Speaking to the club ahead of this weekend’s game, Ainsworth said:

“I’m hoping to get some players back after the international break who will bolster us. A couple could be back for Saturday too.”

Ainsworth said earlier this week that he hoped to have Ilias Chair and Kenneth Paal back for Saturday’s game, so expect them two to be the couple that Ainsworth is referring to. Elsewhere, Leon Balogun is thought to be closing in on a return to action, whilst names like Jake Clarke-Salter, Chris Willock, Tyler Roberts, and Ethan Laird seem more like longer-term injuries.

A huge game…

For both Birmingham City and QPR, this weekend’s game is a must-win given both sides’ position in the table. QPR will obviously have the home advantage, but it remains to be seen how well they can react to their 6-1 humbling at Blackpool in midweek.

And it remains to be seen who might return for QPR this weekend and also after the international break. Injuries have certainly hampered their season, but with some players coming back soon, they could yet achieve a steady mid-table finish.

Birmingham City have lost one of their last three now, with that loss coming last time out away at Watford – a win for either side could take them 10 points from safety.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm.