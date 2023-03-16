‘A bit concerning’ – Tony Mowbray provides update on new injury to Sunderland favourite

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has said Luke O’Nien will be assessed over the days ahead of their clash with Luton Town this weekend.

Sunderland utility man O’Nien has been a key performer for the Black Cats this season, mainly operating as a centre-back for Tony Mowbray. He’s been in and out of the starting XI somewhat in recent weeks but has now started back-to-back games at left-back in the absence of Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese.

However, the 28-year-old was forced off in the latter stages of the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United, making way for Pierre Ekwah.

His withdrawal led to worries of yet another injury blow for the Black Cats, but Mowbray has said they will have to wait to see just what the extent of the blow is ahead of the Luton Town test. As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, the boss said:

“I don’t know, it’s a bit early.

“I think it was just a kick and a clash, and yet it is a bit concerning because Luke O’Nien isn’t somebody who would be hobbling about or staying down from an injury, so we’ll see over the next day or two.”

O’Nien has played in 33 Championship games this season, only missing out when suspended.

Fingers crossed…

As touched on before, O’Nien has only been filling in at left-back due to the injuries to Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese. Those two are the only natural, senior options at left-back available to Mowbray, so losing their stand-in O’Nien would be another unwelcome blow.

It will be hoped that the former Wycombe Wanderers star is raring to go for this weekend’s tie against Luton Town. If not, at least there’s the international break for the Black Cats to regain some options on the left as they continue to struggle with injuries.

After losing four of their last five games, Sunderland will be determined to bounce back against the Hatters. Rob Edwards’ side have won three in a row and sit 4th though, so they’ll be high on confidence ahead of the tie.