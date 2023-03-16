3 strikers Portsmouth should eye this summer amid recent links with 25-year-old ace

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho will be keen to freshen up his ranks this summer and it seems a striker could be on his radar if recent reports are to be believed.

Portsmouth are among the sides claimed to be eyeing up Crewe Alexandra’s Dan Agyei in a report from Football League World.

Pompey were mentioned alongside a selection of Championship, League One and League Two clubs in eyeing up the 12-goal striker. Given the rumoured level of interest, it could be wise to consider some alternatives; some of which could even prove better additions.

Here, we highlight three strikers Pompey should have their eye on instead…

Josh Umerah – Hartlepool United

Umerah has managed 14 goals and an assist in a struggling Hartlepool United side, impressing since making the step back up to League Two. He starred in the National League with Wealdstone prior to his Pools move and has come a long way since leaving Charlton Athletic’s youth ranks in 2019.

Like Agyei, Umerah is out of contract and could be a shrewd addition to Mousinho’s attacking ranks this summer.

Brad Young – Aston Villa

Pompey have often looked at players leaving top academies and Young certainly fits into that profile. Of course, it remains to be seen what decision Villa come to over the 20-year-old, but his deal is expiring and he doesn’t look to be close to a senior breakthrough.

He’s torn it up in youth football and while his first-team career hasn’t quite caught alight yet, Young could be a great addition for the long-term, offering height and speed up top.

Harvey Knibbs – Cambridge United

Last but not least is a name Pompey fans will surely be aware of. Knibbs was linked with Pompey under previous management and he looks ready for a move to a more upwardly mobile club as his Cambridge United deal nears an end.

Knibbs can play in a range of attacking roles through the middle or out on the wing and is already a proven talent in League One, making him arguably the strongest option of the three.