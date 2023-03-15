What’s former Swansea City and Reading man Mo Barrow up to these days?

Mo Barrow played for Swansea City between 2014 and 2017 and Reading between 2017 and 2020, he also had a brief loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

Barrow, now 30 years old, moved to England in 2014 as he joined then Premier League side Swansea for £1.5million from Graham Potter’s Ostersunds side, following ten goals in 19 games under the English boss.

The Gambia international played 51 times for the Swans, scoring just once but became the first Gambian to score in the Premier League. After loan spells to Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United during his time in Wales, Barrow left the Liberty Stadium in 2017, just a year after signing a new contract which included a reported £15million release clause.

Making the permanent switch to the Championship with Reading 2017 for around £1.5million, Barrow bagged 14 goals and 12 assists across two seasons at the Madejski Stadium, finishing 20th in both his campaigns in Berkshire.

What’s Barrow up to now?

After leaving the Royals on a season-long loan deal to join Turkish side Denizlispor in 2019, where he registered just five goal involvements in 24 games, Barrow left Reading and English football in 2020, joining K-League side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Barrow enjoyed a successful three-year spell in South Korea, scoring 28 and registering 17 assists in 90 games, becoming a two-time K-League Champion and South Korean cup winner.

The 30-year-old ended his spell in South Korea in January when he signed for Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ahli, Barrow scored on his one and only appearance for the side so far. With Al Ahli currently sitting 2nd in the Saudi top-flight, Barrow could win the third league title of his career since leaving England.