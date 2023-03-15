What’s former Burnley and West Brom man Richard Chaplow up to these days?

Burnley and West Brom both had Richard Chaplow on their books during his EFL career.

Chaplow, now 38, started out in the academy of boyhood club Burnley, eventually coming through their youth ranks and into the first-team. He would play 74 times for the Clarets, chipping in with seven goals before being snapped up by West Brom in January 2005.

The Baggies kept the Accrington-born midfielder for three years, making the step up to the Premier League for the first time at The Hawthorns. He found the most action in a West Brom shirt during the 2006/07 season but after falling down the pecking order, he ended up heading to Preston North End in January 2008.

But what’s Chaplow up to these days?

Chaplow then spent two-and-a-half years at Deepdale before reuniting with former loan club Southampton on a permanent basis. He and the Saints achieved consecutive promotions to rise to the top-flight but Chaplow would then head to Millwall on loan, eventually penning a long-term deal with the Lions.

The 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons were his last in English football, playing for Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Chaplow then took his talents outside his home country for the first time in 2016, heading to America with Orange County SC. Three years as a player with the USL Championship side were followed by a move into the dugout with the same club, becoming interim manager after two years as an assistant.

Chaplow then became the permanent boss later in 2021, winning the USL Championship with the club. He remains in charge today, and there are some familiar faces over in the States with him.

Robert Earnshaw – formerly of Cardiff City, West Brom and more – is Chaplow’s no.2, while the squad contains some previous EFL players too. Ex-Watford and Wigan Athletic man Rob Kiernan is alongside former Sheffield United and Coventry City striker Marc McNulty with OCSC.