What’s former Blackburn Rovers and West Brom striker Jason Roberts up to these days?

Jason Roberts played for West Brom between 2000 and 2004, and for Blackburn Rovers between 2006 and 2012.

Roberts, now age 45, began his career with non-league side Hayes. He later got a move to Wolves but made his name with Bristol Rovers, where his 48 goals in 93 appearances landed him a move to West Brom in 2004. For the Baggies, Roberts scored 27 goals in 101 appearances.

The 15-cap former Grenada international then spent three seasons with Wigan Athletic where he enjoyed another prolific spell, scoring 43 goals in 105 games, before starting out on a five-and-a-half year stint with Blackburn Rovers where he scored a further 28 goals in 158 total appearances.

So what’s Roberts up to now?

After leaving Blackburn Rovers, Roberts joined Reading. He spent two years at the club before calling time on a 19-year career in 2014, before undertaking some punditry work with the BBC.

But as of November 2017, Roberts has worked as Director of Development for CONCACAF. And it seems like Roberts is making for a name for himself off the pitch with reports in 2021 saying that the PFA wanted to hire the former striker as their new chief executive.

More recently, Roberts was a speaker at the The United Soccer Coaches Convention, where he was promoting the CONCACAF Coaching Convention. Roberts then has certainly made a a name for himself in his post-playing career, and he may yet work his way back into the English game in some off-field capacity.

Roberts was a well-liked striker wherever he played and with 180 goals in 562 career appearances, he was prolific player too.