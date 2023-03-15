Out of contract star eyed and more – The Sheffield United transfer rumours since January

Sheffield United will be keen to bolster their ranks in the summer transfer window regardless of whether they find themselves preparing for the Championship or the Premier League.

Sheffield United sit in 2nd as it stands, and despite a falter in form of late, their promotion fate is still in their hands. They’re three points ahead of 3rd placed Middlesbrough with a game in hand.

The promotion push is of course the priority, but plans for the summer will be ongoing. Since January, there’s been a fair share of transfer speculation too. We take a look at all of the rumours since January here…

Unsurprisingly, there has been speculation surrounding prized assets Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye.

The latter has recently been linked with the likes of a host of Premier League clubs. As per the Sunday Mirror (via Goodison News), top tier trio Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham have all been keeping tabs on Ndiaye ahead of the summer. On Berge though, it was said by The Sun shortly after the window that he plans to stay with Sheffield United until the end of next season before heading for pastures new when his contract expires.

In terms of incomings, there have been a few players linked.

1 of 12 True or false - Slavisa Jokanovic was Sheffield United's manager to be from outside the UK and Ireland True False

Football League World has claimed Barnsley star Jordan Williams is on the Blades’ radar. He’s been a standout performer for the Tykes in League One but there could be competition from Middlesbrough and Norwich City for his signature.

Motherwell man Max Johnston is claimed to have had interest from Sheffield United too, with Preston North End and Luton Town also mentioned in the Daily Record‘s report. That seems a feasible deal too if they can fend off interest, as he’d only cost a compensation fee given that he’s out of contract at the end of the season.

Eyebrow-raising links with Bristol City star Alex Scott also emerged from Give Me Sport, but it would be a real surprise if he’s not destined for bigger things than Bramall Lane given the standard of his performances this season.

Finally, loan man Ciaran Clark is reportedly poised to be released by Newcastle United in the summer. At the moment though, a firm decision on a potential permanent move for the Irishman has not been made by the Blades.