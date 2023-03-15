Opinion: 22-year-old Sheffield Wednesday man could be facing a make or break summer

Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate Ciaran Brennan has been in and around the first-team picture at Hillsborough for a little while now, also finding senior minutes out on loan.

Overall, the Irish defender has played 18 times for the Owls’ first-team while also spending spells out on loan with Gainsborough Trinity, Notts County and Swindon Town. He linked up with the latter last summer for the season, but recently saw his campaign cut short after picking up a shoulder injury, which will require surgery.

Now back at Hillsborough, Brennan’s full focus will be on recovering ahead of the summer, and it could be an important few months for the 22-year-old in the run up to the 2023/24 campaign.

Make for break for Brennan?

The Sheffield Wednesday defender sees his contract at Hillsborough run out at the end of the season and manager Darren Moore has said that it is important Brennan can show how much he has developed in his time out on loan ahead of the next campaign.

Given that his deal is expiring in 2024, you feel that if Brennan can’t prove he’s deserving of a senior role this summer, the door could be opened for him to leave. Be it on another temporary deal before being released or on a permanent basis, the Kilkenny-born talent could have a big few months awaiting him once he’s back from injury.

1 of 10 Who is this former Sheffield Wednesday player? Jack Marriott Sam Winnall Sam Hutchinson Jordan Rhodes

Brennan has shown before he’s a steady option at centre-back, operating in a back three or back four. He’s previously displayed that exuberance and hunger that many promising youngsters show and he’s fairly safe on the ball, all of which will surely appeal to Moore and co. However, with Wednesday likely to be playing Championship football, Brennan will have to be on his a-game to prove he’s ready to battle for a first-team spot, and if not, a summer move could be best.

Until then, Brennan’s full focus will be on recovering to ensure he’s fighting fit for the summer as he recovers from his injury blow.