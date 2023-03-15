Norwich City team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town: Two stars touch and go for Terriers clash

Norwich City travel to Huddersfield Town in the Championship tonight.

Norwich head to West Yorkshire to face Huddersfield in the Championship tonight in a tussle between two sides gunning for three points.

The Canaries dropped out of the play-off places following defeat against Sunderland at the weekend, ending a run of three consecutive wins. A win won’t necessarily bring them back into the top six due to Blackburn Rovers sitting three points ahead and also playing tonight.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield are struggling at the wrong end of the table. The Terriers dropped to the foot of the table last night and are winless in their last four games, so Neil Warnock knows his side will have to get back to winning ways soon.

Norwich City team news

David Wagner revealed in his pre-match press conference that both Max Aarons and Onel Hernandez will be touch and go for tonight’s game.

In more positive news, Josh Sargent played 45 minutes at the weekend on his return and looks set to feature again.

Przemyslaw Placheta, Sam Byram, Isaac Hayden, and Jonathan Rowe all remain out.

Predicted XI

Gunn

Aarons

Hanley

Gibson

Giannoulis

McLean

Nunez

Sara

Sargent

Pukki

Marquinhos

With Aarons’ knock looking like it won’t be too serious, Wagner may opt to start the ever reliable right-back, with just two games to go before the international break which could offer him plenty of time to fully recover.

Sargent’s return was a big boost for the Canaries, with the sides’ top scorer returning from the bench, he could be set to start with Norwich looking to take full advantage of Huddersfield’s vulnerabilities.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.