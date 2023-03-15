Midfielder wanted and more – The Norwich City transfer rumours since January

Norwich City’s good run of form hit a wall after they lost 1-0 to Sunderland at the weekend, dropping out of the play-off spots and into 7th of the table.

Despite the setback on Saturday, the Canaries had previously won three in a row and put themselves in the play-off frame with another immediate return to the Premier League still on the cards.

Considering their poor start to the season, Norwich didn’t have a very busy January, only bringing in Marquinhos on loan from Arsenal and welcoming back Christos Tzolis and Przemyslaw Placheta from loan spells. There are sure to be big changes in the summer, especially if they don’t achieve promotion.

One man that looks set to be heading for the Carrow Road exit door if they aren’t promoted is midfielder Gabriel Sara, who only joined the club in the summer from Sao Paulo. The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to West Ham United by Football Insider with a £25million to £30million asking price set to be demanded. The Brazilian has registered nine goal involvements this season and looks set to grace the top flight with or without Norwich.

Elsewhere regarding potential exits is right-back Max Aarons, the 23-year-old has played over 200 games for Norwich, and has won two promotions to the Premier League so far. But with his previous top flight experience, age and Norwich potentially missing out on an immediate return, the defender could be on the move. Football Insider reported that Norwich are braced for bids amid previous offers from Atalanta and Borussia Monchengladbach rejected.

Lastly, Norwich could further pay the price of failure to return to the Premier League, with 20-year-old centre-back Andrew Omobamidele linked with a move to Nottingham Forest by The Sun. The Irish international hasn’t started in the last four games amid Ben Gibson’s and Grant Hanley’s good form, but given his experience beyond his age, he’s unsurprisingly catching the eye of top flight teams. But given he’s struggling to get into Norwich’s team at the moment, would a move to the Premier League be best?

Norwich return to action tonight against Huddersfield Town, with kick-off at 7:45pm.