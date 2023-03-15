Luton Town team news and predicted XI to face Bristol City

Luton Town host Bristol City in the Championship tonight.

The Hatters are on a great run of form, winning three of their previous four games to climb to 4th in the table – another win tonight will see them move just one point behind 3rd place Middlesbrough.

Bristol City have also been enjoying 2023, losing just one league game since the New Year which has seen them climb to 13th after they beat Blackpool 2-0 on the weekend, with Nigel Pearson again looking for his side to kick-start another unbeaten run.

Luton Town team news

Rob Edwards didn’t reveal any injury news in his brief press conference before the Robins’ visit, although Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu could be out after he was substituted in the first-half of Luton’s win at Sheffield United.

Alfie Doughty and Jordan Clark both missed the clash at Bramall Lane and there’s no news of a potential return for either player.

Predicted XI

Horvath (GK)

Osho

Lockyer

Bell

Drameh

Nakamba

Berry

Onyedinma

Campbell

Adebayo

Morris

Edwards could name an unchanged side barring the omission of Mpanzu who looks likely to be out after he hobbled off against the Blades, with his replacement on the day Luke Berry in line for just a second league start this season.

Luton’s side has been picking itself recently with the form they’ve been on, with experienced defender Sonny Bradley playing just five minutes since his injury return and could be in line for more game time before the international break.

Carlton Morris’ and Elijah Adebayo’s form in front of goal this season will be needed again, with the Terriers conceding just one in their last two games after previously shipping eight from two, goals could be there again for the pair.