League Two stars scouted and more – The Blackburn Rovers transfer rumours since January

Blackburn Rovers will be keen to right the wrongs of the January transfer window this summer.

Blackburn Rovers tried to pull off late deals but ultimately, they fell foul to their own errors and were made to pay for leaving it to the final hours of the window. Getting business done quickly in the summer will be needed to restore some confidence in the club’s decision makers and rumours have emerged since January over potential transfers.

Here, we look at all the Rovers rumours since the winter window slammed shut…

Unsurprisingly, Ben Brereton Diaz‘s name has remained in the headlines as he nears the end of his contract. Spanish side Villareal have been linked with a pre-contract swoop for the Chilean in The Sun, but the same report states Rovers have made an ambitious offer of a new deal. It still seems highly likely that he heads elsewhere though, and it would be a pleasant surprise to many if he ended up extending his stay at Ewood Park.

Another potential departure could come in the form of youth striker George Chmeil. The Polish youth talent was said to be on Sheffield Wednesday’s radar in a Patreon report from Alan Nixon, with the reporter stating they were hoping to take a look at him.

Nothing has emerged on that front since, but with his contract expiring, Chmeil could be among the youngsters to head for pastures new this summer.

In terms of potential incomings, Spurs talent Tom Bloxham spent time on trial with Rovers last month. The 17-year-old, not to be confused with Shrewsbury Town’s Tom Bloxham, featured in PL2 games against Brighton and Fulham but it remains to be seen if he did enough to earn a deal.

Last but not least, Lancs Live reported shortly after the transfer window that Jon Dahl Tomasson himself was in attendance of Stockport County vs Tranmere Rovers in February. The Hatters’ Will Collar was of interest, as was Tranmere man Josh Hawkes.

Again, nothing has since emerged on that front, but given their impressive performances in League Two, they could be names to keep an eye out for further down the line.